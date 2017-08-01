LADIES FISHING SW FLORIDA

Take Your Time, by Vicki Fisher

August is the perfect month to wind down from the hustle and bustle of summertime and the children being home from school. Our weather here in SW Florida tends to be HOT and HUMID, therefore we start thinking about school supplies, backpacks, new schedules and everything that goes along with heading back to school. We have had the pleasure of meeting many new families that came to our area for vacation and wanted to spend a day on the water for some family fun and fishing. While spending 4-8 hours on our vessel we learn so much about their family and it’s such a blessing to see the excitement and joy when they catch fish! Several of our junior anglers have become ‘pen pals’ and write to let us know how they’re doing and find out about the fishing! This is just affirmation that they enjoyed their time out on the water with Captain Terry and FISH FACE CHARTERS! So many times, the women are ‘just going to ride along’ as they are not really into fishing. Midway through the charter they have a rod in their hand, they’ve caught the most fish, and are ready to catch their fish of a lifetime! So… I’d like to encourage you to take some time and head to the water. I think you’ll find it relaxing, peaceful and therapeutic to get in touch with nature and all its wonder.

August is also that time of year when large numbers of big Snook and Bull Reds spawn and feed on the flats and in the back-country areas. The higher summer tides and favorable wind directions will improve the opportunity at virtually every location from Ft. Myers Beach up to Charlotte Harbor throughout Pine Island Sound. Here are a few of the best strategies and tactics:

1) Try to work the top half of the incoming and outgoing tides as this allows you access to more boating and fishing locations.

2) Fish the higher tides of the month when possible and the New and Full Moon phases.

3) Do not sit in one spot to long…if you haven’t had any action within 10 minutes move along and come back later at a different stage of the moving tide.

4) Fish live bait, such as shrimp or threadfins, both on the bottom as well as under a cork. Cut pinfish work great as well.

It’s always a good idea to pick up a copy of the local Fishing Regulations from your bait shop and keep on hand so that you make sure your ‘bounty’ is legal.

This is First Mate Vicki Fisher sending you all good luck for great summer fishing! I’d love to hear some of your fishing stories and success! Feel free to contact me with questions or if I can be of assistance at (239) 471-7332 or email fishfacecharters@yahoo.com