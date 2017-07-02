Ladies Fishing SW Florida

By Vicki Fisher

It’s hard for me to believe that we are already in the month of July and half way through the summer months, here in SW Florida! The children are out of school for the summer and many of my neighborhood ‘fishing friends’ come daily on their bikes to fish by our bridge. They have rigged up their bikes with PVC pipe to hold their rods! We have a set of brothers that visit daily and they are learning to fly fish and my husband loves watching and teaching them the technique and art of catching on a fly! Summer fishing is fantastic as many species are in our canals, enjoying the glass minnows and taking refuge under the docks during the heat of the day. I’ve noticed more and more shoreline fishermen and ladies with the children, enjoying the sport together and making fun family memories. It really doesn’t take much to spend time together and make lasting memories when it comes to fishing.

With our fishing charter business, there are so many times that we meet people that have gone out and purchased at least one, if not two, tackle boxes full of ‘stuff’ that they thought necessary to catch a nice fish. We make our living on one small box. I think it is all relevant to where you plan to do your fishing, whether it be from the shoreline, the back country on a vessel, or offshore. The basics needed are a rod and reel or an old-fashioned cane pole, depending on the presentation and location of where you’re fishing. It’s been many years since I’ve fished with a cane pole, but I have seen many people using them when fishing for mullet along the shoreline. We have put together a basic list of equipment needed for our clients and I would be happy to share that with you if you contact me.

I can be reached at fishfacecharters@yahoo.com or (239) 471-7332. Summertime is also a great time to get out with the family and enjoy the many waterside restaurants we have here in our area. At dinnertime, you may get to watch dolphin or manatee having their evening meal and most places are not crazy busy like they are during the winter months, when we have so many visitors. Many accessible by boat and most offer outside dining along the water’s edge, so you can watch the abundant salt life firsthand. A few of my local favorites are Woody’s Waterside Grill in St. James City, Miceli’s in Matlacha, The Boat House at the Cape Coral Yacht Club, Fathom’s at Cape Harbor and Coconut Jack’s in Bonita Springs. All have extensive menus and are children friendly. This is First Mate Vicki Fisher, wishing you all a happy and safe Fourth of July Holiday. Fire up the grill and enjoy your fresh catch as you celebrate our country’s independence!

God Bless America!

This is First Mate Vicki Fisher, of Fish Face Charters, LLC., sending you warm sunshine and colorful gardens in the coming month! If I can be of assistance, please do not hesitate to call me at (727) 534-9071 or email fishfacecharters@yahoo.com.