Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Hosts the LLGF Screamin’ Reels Tournament

June 22-23, 2018

Women, men and teens are invited to a non intimidating LLGF Fishing Screamin’ Reels tournament with education June 22-23 in Islamorada, FL. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the tournament kicks off on Friday with a class on offshore fishing and conservation conducted by Capt. Skip Bradeen, plus an appetizer contest from 6-8 pm at Seaside Glass Works, Islamorada, FL.

Saturday is a day of fishing, learning on the water and friendly angler competition departing from Whale Harbor Marina, Islamorada. Participants can fish from their own boats or utilize the charters supplied by the organization with license and equipment supplied. The tournament is perfect for novice anglers.

$1,000 worth of prizes for individual anglers, including a Penn Squall combo, Penn Passion combo, art prints and other fishing items will be presented on Saturday from 5 to 6:30 pm at Seaside Glass Works. Prizes for inshore and offshore species and releases include Heaviest Fish Overall, Offshore Billfish Release, Party Boat award, Longest Inshore Fish, Wild Card prizes and more.

This tournament is perfect for novice anglers. Charter boats fill quickly so early registration is encouraged. Registration is $85 per adult angler, $35 for teens and includes about $20 in gifts.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Ranger Boats, Magic Tilt trailers, Power-Pole and Fish Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina and Future Angler Foundation. Local sponsor is Breezy Palms Resort.

Remaining 2018 LLGF events include:

LLGF Screamin’ Reels Tournament and Education Oct.19-21 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar – Full day seminar plus the Fishing Fever Tournament.

Contact: LLGF, phone 954-475-9068, fax 954-474-7299, email: fish@ladiesletsgofishing.com, website: www.ladiesletsgofishing.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing

About “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!”

The Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation (LLGF) is a national charitable 501C3 organization dedicated to attracting women and families to fishing and encouraging conservation and responsible angling LLGF promotes networking among women anglers and emphasizes mentorships. Founded in 1997 by Betty Bauman, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, LLGF has over 8,000 graduates and is the largest organization in the world whose objective is to introduce women and families to fishing. Both Bauman and the University series – dubbed “The No-Yelling School of Fishing” – are known nationally in the fishing and marine industries. The organization has earned rave reviews from media including Inside Edition, The Early Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS, Good Morning America, Outdoor Life Network, USA Today, the Wall Street Journal, Southern Living and more.