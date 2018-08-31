“Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” No-Yelling School

One-on-One Opportunities with the pros in Islamorada and Tavernier, FL plus fishing, rigging, conservation and more!

Aspiring anglers can learn, practice skills and go fishing at the award winning “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!®” Keys University, Oct. 19-21 in the Sport Fishing Capital of the World. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the program offers classroom presentations, two networking events, hands-on skill practice and optional charter boat fishing. Classes will be held at the waterfront Elks Lodge in Tavernier FL. No equipment or experience is necessary.

Optional charter fishing out of Islamorada, FL is offered on Friday and Sunday with prizes awarded for the LLGF Fishing Fever tournament to people fishing both days.

Activities launch Friday evening with a networking social and appetizer contest from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Saturday morning indoor presentations begin at 9 am, covering Offshore, Inshore and Bottom Fishing, plus Fishing Basics and Conservation. Speakers include legendary Stu Apte, tournament champion Allison Stattner, renowned Capt. Gary Ellis and accomplished Capt. Lee Lavery. Setting this program apart from typical fishing classes are the hands-on fishing activities taught by several guides for releasing, knot tying, dehooking, bait rigging, spin casting, gaffing grapefruits, cast netting, trailer backing, boat handling and more until 4:30 pm. A second networking party will be held afterwards at Seaside Glassworks.

On Friday and Sunday are optional inshore and offshore fishing charter trips out of Whale Harbor, followed by a fillet demonstration.

Ladies may register a male guest or teens to include the whole family.

Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Scout Boats, Seven Seas Yacht Sales, Power-Pole and Fish Florida. Largest Annual Sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, Sunrise Resort & Marina and Future Angler Foundation. Local sponsors are Breezy Palms, Seaside Glass Works and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

Online early registration rate is $125 per person. Regular entry is $145. VIP registration of $160 offers reserved seating, goody bag, a gift, future rebates and savings on souvenirs. Registration fee includes instruction, the use of equipment, a welcome reception, lunch, Saturday party, $20 in gifts and door prizes. Reservations are recommended at least one month in advance. Accommodations are available at Breezy Palms Resort.

A Sept. 9 event is also planned for the Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show™.

Contact: LLGF, phone 954-475-9068, email: [email protected], website: www.ladiesletsgofishing.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/ladiesletsgofishing