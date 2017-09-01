Ladies SW Florida Fishing

by Vicki Fisher

The dog days of summer are beginning to fade; the children are back in school and SNOOK SEASON IS OPEN! September 1st is opening day for snook and many people are anticipating a great season with our stronger tides and the abundance of baitfish in the flats. Now that the children are back in school there should be a decline in the number of fishermen out during the week as family vacations are limited with the school calendar. Weekends at the marina’s and boat ramps will continue to stay busy with the ‘weekend boaters’ getting out to enjoy our waters. My favorite time to fish for snook is early in the morning at sunrise or at sundown. I’ve never had much luck in the middle of the day. In the early morning, I enjoy the action given when I present a Spook Jr. top water lure. The sound of the lure walking the water fires the snook up and they cannot resist the temptation. This works along the seawalls and edge of the mangroves and cattails in the canals.

Now is also a great time for catching the big Bull Redfish that are making their way inshore to fatten up. We have been blessed all summer with an abundance of redfish in the flats and our clients have enjoyed the powerful fight one receives when using light tackle equipment! Pictured here is one of our junior anglers that landed this nice black drum while on board with my husband, Captain Terry, this past week. When targeting the Bull Redfish, I prefer large handpicked live shrimp using 30# test fluorocarbon leader and a ¼ ounce jig head on the bottom. I feel I have better control and can feel the fish messing with my presentation before the strike begins when I present the bait on the bottom. Many people prefer suspending a live shrimp under a cork and this works too. My suggestion is to work the backcountry cuts at islands and under the mangroves for the big beast! Make sure you fish with a moving tide, either incoming or outgoing. With the afternoon rains, we have plenty of water in the backcountry. This allows the fish to get back in the mangroves and hide, so, be patient! On an outgoing tide give the water time to start moving out and the fish will be forced to move out as well.

This is First Mate Vicki Fisher of FISH FACE CHARTERS hoping you have a safe and fun filled Labor Day weekend enjoying our beautiful waters and beaches with family and friends. Feel free to contact me with questions or if I can be of assistance at (239) 471-7332 or email fishfacecharters@yahoo.com.