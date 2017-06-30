Lake Alatoona

by Robert Eidson

Lineside fishing is good. The bite that was so strong mid-lake is starting to slow down compared to last week due to the full moon. The fish are starting to move off the flats and humps and are starting to school out over the river and creek channels. This week we have caught fish as deep as 50 feet. Downlining live bait is your best bet right now. Look for these big schools to start to move south as the water warms into the mid-eighties.

Topwater is slow! There is limited topwater action right at sunup, but you have to be in the right place at the right time. It really isn’t worth targeting yet.

Trolling is fair at best but should heat up in the upcoming weeks.