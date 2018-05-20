Freshwater Report: Lake Alfred, Auburndale, Winter haven Areas By: Ron Schelfo

Now is the time to get out and beat the summer heat!

The months of May and June will be very good for bass, bluegill and shell crackers. Great reports are coming in citing large fish and limits on bluegills and crackers. Currently our best reporting lakes are Lakes Rochelle and Haines in Lake Alfred and also Lakes Shipp, Howard and Cannon on the South Winter Haven Chain. The baits of choice at this time are live red worms and crickets.

We are in prime bass fishing season here in central Florida, get out now before the hot weather sets in. For some really great fishing, our best reporting areas are Lakes Alfred, Rochelle and Haines in the North Winter Haven Chain and Lakes Shipp, Cannon and Summit in the South Winter Haven Chain. Our recommendation for attracting the largest bass continues to be Bass Assassin boss shiner swimbaits. Other proven winners are Heddon chugin spooks and Booyah frogs in assorted colors.

Topwater fishing is on fire, we are seeing many bass in the four to eight pound range. Polk County is blessed with 554 fantastic lakes, come out and take advantage of them! Remember to always catch and release fish over 16 inches unless you’re cooking them, we have to work together to protect and preserve our lakes and fish population.

The enclosed photo shows 1st Place winners, Josh Heard and A.J. Schuh displaying several of their beautiful bass (total 15 pounds/2.75 ounces) caught on Lake Alfred at the first Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournament on Thursday, April 5th.

The 20th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments is in full swing! Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat for a one or two man team. The tournaments run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each Thursday through the end of October. Prizes are awarded for the largest bass as well as 1st, 2nd and3rd place categories. The location each week is not revealed until Thursday mornings and is announced in “The Ledger” and on our Facebook page. Of course, you may always call Ron at (863) 956-4990 for tournament information and fishing reports. Our tournaments are all around great fun, come out and join us!