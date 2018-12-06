Lake Allatoona

by Robert Eidson

Linesides fishing is very good! The fall bite is here, and it looks like it’s going to be a good one. The north end of the lake is still producing some nice stripers along with good numbers of white bass. The bigger stripers are eating gizzard shad fished on planer boards and freelines both right at sunup and again at sundown. Look for these fish from Little River up to Fields Landing and as far south as Kelloggs.

The hybrids and white bass are really starting to school and are blowing up in the mouth of the creeks on the south end. Good starting points are Clark to Stamp Creek. There are also some good schooling activity in the main channel from the dam to the s-turns. These busting fish will eat almost anything you throw at them.

When these fish go down, they will still bite thread fins and small gizzards fished on downlines as well as spoons. Bigger bait is the key to catch these bigger fish. Striper Soup has plenty of fresh shad of all sizes in stock.

The sea gulls are starting to show up and will make finding the fish a little easier in the up coming months.

Troller’s keep pulling your Mack farr u- rigs 60 -120 feet behind the boat at speeds between 2.4 – 3.1 miles and hour…….