Lake Allatoona

by Robert Eidson

Lineside fishing is GREAT! The full moon phase has passed and the bite is back on. The downline bite is nothing short of incredible. The south end of the lake is the place to be right now. Iron Hill, the pass, any point within eyesight of the dam is holding fish. These fish are scattered in the water column from anywhere from 13 feet to 40 feet deep. Shad, shiners and bream are all working, but it’s hard to beat shad right now.

If netting shad isn’t your thing, Shawn and Chris at Striper Soup have plenty in stock. If you are using bream, make sure you catch them with hook and line. Be sure to carry plenty of bait and change it often. Frisky bait is the key to putting more fish in the boat.