by Robert Eidson

Lineside fishing is decent. The approaching full moon has slowed the bite down compared to last week but it should be a temporary setback. We are still catching decent numbers, but we are having to run and gun right now.

The fish are on the move and aren’t staying in one location for more than five minutes. Downlining shad is still working, but shad are dying very quickly on a hook. Be sure to take plenty of bait with you. Downlines fished at 14-21 feet deep are working best right now. The dissolved oxygen level is so low below 21 feet bait is dying in less than five minutes on a hook. Netting bait isn’t that hard right now, but if netting isn’t your thing, the Soup in Acworth has plenty of shad in stock.

I have caught fish this week as far north as Kellogg’s Creek and as far south as Allatoona Landing. These fish are on the move and never seem to be in the same place the next day. Hopefully this is just a minor setback in what has been a great summer live bait bite on Lake Allatoona.

Trolling is good! The trolling bite has been my better bite the last few weeks, and this will probably hold true into mid-September. I am pulling nothing but umbrella rigs right now, and color doesn’t seem to matter. It is more of a reaction bite right now. I have been having my best luck at 145 feet behind the boat at speeds of 2.4 – 3.1 miles per hour.