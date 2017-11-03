by Robert Eidson

The bite is starting to pick up and should only get better as we head into fall. The fish are really starting to move up on the flats and points from Clear Creek north to Little River. Our best bite has been fishing big threadfins just off the bottom on the flats on most main-lake points early and then again right before the sun goes down.

As we move into the month, the bigger stripers and hybrids will start to show up on the main lake. The flatline and planer board bites will start to take off. Middle to large gizzard shad will be your best bet for big fish. If you’re after numbers, large threadfins will work best. Fall is one of the best times of the year for spooning. I normally have my best luck on a 1/2-ounce white Flex-it spoon fished right off the bottom.

November is just around the corner and is one of my favorite months to fish Lake Allatoona. The summer boat traffic is over, and with deer season being in full swing, not too many people are on the lakes. It’s just a peaceful time of the year to wet a line.