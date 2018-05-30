Lake Allatoona

 

by Robert Eidson

Linesides fishing is GREAT! The spawn run is almost over. Most of the fish are back on the main lake and are starting to set up on a summer pattern. Big schools of hybrids can be found anywhere from the S-turns to as far south as Tanyard Creek. The down rod bite is the most productive bite going on the lake right now. Fishing live shad at depths from 20 – 30 feet is producing for our boats from one end of the lake to the other. Our bait of choice has been big thread fins with small gizzards running a close second. These fish can be found on your Lowrance on or around most points, humps and flats. Good electronics can be a big help during the summer months.

Summer time is awesome for numbers on Lake Allatoona, so give us a call at 770-827-6282 and let’s take the kids fishing.

