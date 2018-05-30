by Robert Eidson

Linesides fishing is GREAT! The spawn run is almost over. Most of the fish are back on the main lake and are starting to set up on a summer pattern. Big schools of hybrids can be found anywhere from the S-turns to as far south as Tanyard Creek. The down rod bite is the most productive bite going on the lake right now. Fishing live shad at depths from 20 – 30 feet is producing for our boats from one end of the lake to the other. Our bait of choice has been big thread fins with small gizzards running a close second. These fish can be found on your Lowrance on or around most points, humps and flats. Good electronics can be a big help during the summer months.

Summer time is awesome for numbers on Lake Allatoona, so give us a call at 770-827-6282 and let’s take the kids fishing.