Lake Allatoona Report

by Robert Eidson

Linesides fishing is good! The fishing lately has been off the charts. Live bait has been good, but the topwater bite has been incredible. The spoons along with trolling is also working right now. If you’re in the right place at the right time, you can boat a mix bag of 30 plus stripers, hybrids, whites, spots and catfish in a very short time.

Live bait (threadfins) is still fishing best on freelines and downlines, but when they are busting topwater, there’s nothing that’s going to beat a white Fluke Jr. The morning bite has been really good, but the afternoon bite may be better, especially if you’re chasing the topwater action.

Trolling has been really good lately. We are pulling the Mack Farr 4 arm light rigs loaded with 1/2 ounce bucktails with chartreuse trailers at 3.2 miles per hour at 120 feet behind the boat. Mid-lake has been best during the mid-day.

The topwater bite can be great at times. The better bite seems to be at sunup and again at sundown. Some days, these schools will stay up and active for an hour. It kind of reminds me of the bite we had in 2008.