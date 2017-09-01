Forecast By: Shane Goebel

Lakes Nottely, Chatuge, Blue Ridge and Hiwassee

Lake Blue Ridge is not just one of the most idyllic settings in the North Georgia Mountains, it is also the source of some of the best smallmouth and bass fishing in the area, and September is a great month to hit the water as we move into the prime of the summer season.

Currently, Lake Blue Ridge is 2 feet below full pool. Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. Water clarity is clear in the main lake and in the creeks and rivers.

Not a lot has changed out here. We are still catching substantial amounts of smallmouth and spotted bass averaging 20 to 30 fish a trip. The majority of our spots and smallmouth are being caught from the dam to Fish Hook Point. Target these fish off rocky points, ledges and shallow humps. We are finding larger schools of spots mid-lake and in 25 to 35 feet of water. Downlining live blueback herring seems to be the best technique for the larger smallmouth and spots. Look for large schools of smallmouths in the Toccoa River and Star Creek area. Live bait seems to be the key out here lately, but a jigging spoon and shaky head can’t be ruled out this time of year. This time of year, spotted bass start to school up and feed strong, so keep an eye out for the topwater bite, too. When they start busting on the surface, they will hit just about anything you can throw at them.

September is a fantastic month for catching some very big fish on this lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 guide service put you on some of Lake Blue Ridge’s best trophy fish. And for all your live bait and tackle needs, go check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing. Now, hit the water, and go get your fish on! Good luck!