By: Shane Goebel

For some peace and quiet in the Blue Ridge Mountains, there is no other lake more perfect for some R&R than Lake Blue Ridge. Not only is a perfect place to relax, it’s also an amazing mountain reservoir for some awesome fishing. September and the upcoming fall months usually bring along with them some top-notch smallmouth and spotted bass fishing.

Currently, Lake Blue Ridge is at full pool. Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. Water clarity is clear in the main lake and in the creeks and rivers.

We’ve been wearing out the smallmouth, white bass and spotted bass out here. We’ve also oddly enough been catching some decent walleye in shallow water. We’re still averaging 20 to 30 fish a trip. The majority of our spots and smallmouth are being caught from the dam to Necowa Cove. Target these fish off rocky points, ledges, and shallow humps. We are finding larger schools of spots mid-lake and in 25 to 35 feet of water. Down-lining live blueback herring seems to be the best technique for the larger smallmouth and spots. Look for large schools of smallmouths in the Toccoa River and Star Creek area. Live bait seems to be the key out here lately, but a jigging spoon and shaky head can’t be ruled out this time of year. This time of year, spotted bass start to school up and feed strong, so keep an eye out for the topwater bite too. When they start busting on the surface, they will hit just about anything you can throw at them.

September is a fantastic month for catching a lot of smallmouth on this North Georgia lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 rated guide service put you on some of Lake Blue Ridge’s best trophy fish during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are North Georgia’s premier full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lakes Hiwassee and Chatuge. And, for all your live bait and tackle needs, check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing and have the best live herring around. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!

Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service &

The Angler Magazine Fishing Team

Lakes Nottely, Chatuge, Blue Ridge and Hiwassee

www.bigolfish.com