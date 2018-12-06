Forecast By: Shane Goebel

Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service & The Angler Magazine Fishing Team

www.bigolfish.com 828-361-2021 1-844-4-ANGLER

Escape the holiday madness and head to one of the best smallmouth and spotted bass lakes in North Georgia. The temperatures may be cold and bitter, but this beautiful mountain lake in Blue Ridge Georgia offers some awesome fishing possibilities from trophy smallmouth to hard fighting spotted bass and walleye.

Currently the lake is down 8 feet below full pool, and water temps are in the low 60’s. Water clarity is clear on the main lake and slightly stained in the creeks

The smallmouth and spots have been feeding strong. There has been an excellent early morning topwater bite all over the lake. Work rocky points, ledges and shallow areas that have been holding bait. These guys have been hitting just about anything you can throw at them—Spooks, Torpedoes, jerkbaits, and buzzbaits have been some big producers. Live bluebacks on planer boards and weighted freelines have also been working well. The fish should move deeper through mid-day. Try downlining bluebacks and large bass minnows to hook up with the larger smallmouths and largemouths that have been clinging on the bottom of points.

Now that the water temps are getting cooler, the walleye are starting to come up from the deeper water column. These Lake Blue Ridge walleyes will head out of the channel toward the river and shallow ledges. Look for these fish in the 20 to 30 feet range. Good December techniques to target walleye are slow trolling jointed Shad Raps and live bluebacks. With walleye being so sensitive to light, the early morning and dusk bite is going to be your best chance catch these boys.

We want to wish everyone out there a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 rated guide service put you on some of Lake Blue Ridge’s best fish during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We also serve Lakes Hiwassee, Chatuge, and Nottely. And for all your live bait and tackle needs, check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing and have the best live herring around. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in The Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!