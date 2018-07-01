Lake Blue Ridge Smallmouth and White Bass

By: Shane Goebel

Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service & The Angler Magazine Fishing Team

Lakes Nottely, Chatuge, Blue Ridge and Hiwassee

www.bigolfish.com 828-361-2021 1-844-4-ANGLER

Lake Blue Ridge is not just one of the most idyllic settings in the North Georgia Mountains, it is also the source of some of the best smallmouth and bass fishing in the area, and July is a great month to hit the water as we move into the prime of the summer season.

Currently, Lake Blue Ridge is at full pool. Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. Water clarity is clear in the main lake and in the creeks and rivers.

Not a lot has changed out here. We are still catching substantial amounts of smallmouth and spotted bass all over the lake, with the majority of our bigger smallmouth being caught in the Toccoa River area. Target these fish off rocky points, ledges and shallow humps around the lake, though it is not uncommon to find them under docks as well. We are also seeing a lot of white bass schools on shallow humps. These white bass have been pretty aggressive, and we’ve been slaying them.

Down-lining live herring has been working the best for us. Most of our fish have been in the 25 to 35-foot range. Look for these large schools of smallmouths and spots off rocky points and off ledges near shallow flats. Use your electronics to locate fish, and once you’ve marked some good fish, drop your lines and hang on. These fish have been feeding pretty heavily, and we’ve been going through the bait. It’s not uncommon for us to catch 20 to 30 within an hour or so. For the white bass, use the same techniques but search out shallow humps and flats.

July is a fantastic month for catching some very big fish on this lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 guide service put you on some of Lake Blue Ridge’s best trophy fish. And for all your live bait and tackle needs, go check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing. Now, hit the water, and go get your fish on! Good luck!