Lake Bowen Primer

By Angler Magazine Staff

Lake Bowen. Located in Spartanburg County, near New Prospect, is a gem to locals, but little known to anglers outside the Upstate. You get a small glimpse of it from the 26 Bridge traveling north or south toward Spartanburg or Columbus, NC. However, you would never grasp its size or fishing opportunities from the quick view you get traveling 65 MPH across the bridge but once you drive around it; taking in its shoreline, you quickly realize it’s the real deal. A great place to appreciate the lake is the view from the dining room at the Lake Bowen Fish Camp. Believe me, it is beautiful! Largemouth Bass, Channel Catfish, Black and White Crappie, and Bluegill make up most of the fish you catch but there is enough there to support quite a large local fishing population and several tournaments.

At 1,500-acres, Lake Bowen teams with healthy, abundant schools of Bass, Crappie, Catfish, and Bluegill. Anglers can explore the over 30 miles of shoreline in search of shallow fish or go deeper when the fish move from shore. Much of the lake is lined with boat docks, a favorite hiding place for bass and crappie. The bass fishing is good enough to support the lake as a popular lake for bass tournaments. Some unimproved areas do allow access to the shore for fishing from the bank. Boat ramps are open to the public for launching boats, with no horsepower limits, for water sports, sightseeing, and fishing.

Do yourself a solid and visit this wonderful fishing destination. There are ample restaurants to fill any craving. Make sure and visit Jerry’s Place for all your fishing needs. Jerry and family will take good care of you.