Lake Burton

by Wes Carlton

Water temperature: 83 degrees, level: full pool, clarity: clear.

Bass: The spotted bass bite has been great the last few weeks. We have caught fish shallow and deep. Most of the bigger fish have come off a drop-shot over a 30 foot bottom. We have been fishing main lake points and pockets that are connected to the main lake. There is no definitive time on the bite, but the morning seems to be better. Look for most of the bass to transition to a deeper summer pattern over the next few weeks.

Brown Trout: The brown trout bite has finally rebounded over the last week or so. These fish are congregated out over the main lake channel. We have caught most of our bigger fish trolling Lucky Craft Pointer 78’s in a herring color. The best depth seems to be 22 feet at 3 mph. We have also been catching some trout on a split shot night crawler suspended as if you were crappie fishing. Look for this bite to continue over the next several weeks.