Lake Burton

By Wes Carlton

Water temperature: 71 degrees, lake level: down 2 feet, clarity: clear.

Bass: The bite has been decent the last few days. Most of the bass are up shallow now that the water temps have come down. They seem to be feeding longer than normal. Maybe it’s due to having a nine month summer this year, hah! We have had good success with Sebille swimbaits in the back of creeks. This bite has not been an early morning bite. Try focusing on the main lake points early in the morning and then moving into the creeks around the mid-morning time. We have caught some bigger spots and largemouth on Super Spooks working the brush in the creeks. This pattern should continue for the next few weeks and hold as long as the water temps stay consistent in the 60’s.

Trout: The trout bite has picked up over the last week or so. These fish seem to be congregated in and around the mouths of the creeks. We have caught numbers lately but not many over 2-pounds. Sight fishing for the browns seems to be the ticket lately. These fish are on the move and don’t sit for very long. We have caught most of our fish casting Mepps spinners and Blue Fox spinners. This pattern should continue for the next several weeks as the adult brown trout head up the creeks to spawn.