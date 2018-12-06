Lake Burton

by Wes Carlton

Water temperature: 61 degrees, lake level: down 2 feet, clarity: clear.

Bass: The bass bite has been steady over the last few weeks. We have been catching some really big largemouth and spotted bass. The shallow topwater bite has been great! We have been starting our morning off in the backs of creeks throwing swimbaits and jerkbaits. Herring color Sebille swimbaits have been the best lately. We have been following up the swimbait cast with a Spring Mcstick for those skeptical fish. After an hour or so of fishing the creeks, try working long points at the mouths of creeks. This bite should continue over the next couple of weeks until we see those 50 degree water temps.

Brown Trout: The trout bite has been really good the last few weeks with a lot of fresh stocked brown trout that the DNR fisheries stocked! Try working the backs of creeks with a white or black Rooster Tail. A fast retrieve works best with the brown trout. Don’t be surprised if you catch a brown in the 5-8 pound range. We have caught several big fish lately up in the shallows. Look for the trout to slowly make their way towards the main lake over the next few weeks. The trolling bite should be turning on in a couple of weeks.

Walleye: The walleye bite has been a little slow but should be picking up in the next few weeks with some cooler water temps.