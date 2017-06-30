Lake Burton

by Wes Carlton

Water temperature: 76 degrees, level: full pool, clarity: clear.

Bass: The bass are on their summer pattern of feeding early and late afternoons. Try working jerkbaits in the backs of creeks along ledges. We have been catching most of our biggest fish on long points out over the main river channels. These fish are hugging the bottom, so work a drop-shot or underspin in the 20 to 28 foot depths cruising the bait just above the bottom back towards the boat. These fish should continue this pattern over the next few weeks.

Trout: We have been catching some smaller trout the last few weeks. These fish are in the 1 1/2 pound range. Most of the schools I am seeing are big, but trying to stay on them has been tough. Trolling crankbaits, spoons and small jerkbaits is the ticket for these fish. I have had good success with maintaining a speed of 2.8 to 3.5 mph. This sounds fast but not for a trout. Hopefully this bite will continue for the next few weeks.

Good luck!