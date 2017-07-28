Lake Burton

by Wes Carlton

Water temperature: 81 degrees, lake level: full, clarity: clear.

Bass: The bass have finally worked into a summer pattern. These fish are hanging in the 20 to 30 foot depths. Drop shotting a Robot worm (morning at dawn) has been very effective for us. Try working grass flats in the backs of creeks. We have also had success working brush with jerkbaits off of the main lake channel. An underspin (white Super Spin) is always a go-to bait this time of year. I like this this bait because we catch bass and trout on these lures. Try throwing the underspin in the 20 foot depths and working it slowly just above the bottom back towards the boat through the 30 foot water column.

Trout: The brown trout are numerous this season. Getting these fish to eat has been a little tricky. Crappie minnows has been the most effective way of fishing for the trout so far this summer. We have seen some really big schools but are only catching a few fish out of a school. Hopefully the brown trout will fire up as the waters temp reach the low 80’s. The trolling bite should take off soon. These fish will be congregated on the south regions of the lake.