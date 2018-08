Chatuge Bass

by Eric Welch

Water temperature: 83-85 degrees, level: 1/2 foot above pool, clarity: clear.

The lake has been fishing day to day. We’ve been having a lot of hot days followed by rain and storms in the afternoons which has been changing the water temps. Starting out at daylight, you will see some fish breaking around. I’ve not been able to get them to bite any topwater because the baitfish they are feeding on is only around 2″. So I’ve been targeting theses fish with a Strike King Rage Swimmer 2.75″ on a 3/16 ounce Z-Man trout eye swimbait hook or a Zoom Fluke Jr. on a 1/8 ounce weighted hook. After about an hour, I’m moving to targeting docks, points and deep banks with a drop-shot with either a 4″ or 6″ Roboworm. I switch back and forth to see the size that want. I’m also throwing a Strike King 6.5″ finesse worm on a shaky head around docks and brush.

Here lately, by noon the bite has dropped off and doesn’t really start back up till around 4pm on into the night. In the afternoons and on into the night, I’ve been throwing a Texas Rig worm around lay-downs. I will pick up a black spinnerbait or a DD22 if there is some wind during the night.

Give Welch’s Guide Service a call. We’re your #1 guide service, and we’ve been doing it since 2001. Good luck.

Lake Chatuge Hybrids

Report By: Darren Hughes

Owner: Hughes General Store & Bait Shop

www.bigolfish.com (706) 745-6569

This summer has been off the charts for us out here on Lake Chatuge. We’ve had one of the most productive and exciting hybrid bites in years, and now that August is here, that means fall is knocking on our doors it should remain the same.

Currently, Lake Chatuge is at full pool. Water temps are in the mid-80s, and water clarity is clear throughout the lake.

Hybrid fishing has been phenomenal lately. Late summer patterns are in full swing. The fish are schooling in large numbers, and we are catching some big quantities. Most of our hybrids are averaging 8-12 pounds. These are some of Lake Chatuge’s hardest-fighting fish, and we’re having a blast wearing them out. The early morning and mid-afternoon bite has been prime. Look for schools of fish along the main channel and off points. Downlining live blueback herring has been the best technique. Search out your areas and watch your electronics. When you mark fish, drop your lines. Fish will be slightly shallower in the early morning hours and will move to deeper water by mid-morning. Topwater bite has slowed down considerably, but you can still find a few busting. When these fish start busting on bait, it’s always a good idea to have a plug, Spook, or Red Fin at the ready. Look for this same pattern to continue for the next month or so until water temps begin to fall.

August fishing on Lake Chatuge is always exciting. Remember, live bait on this lake can be the difference between a successful day of fishing and a horrid one. For all of your bait and tackle needs, come visit us at Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA–it’s the best place around for quality live blueback herring. We also carry ethanol-free gas and have some of the best hot, made-from-scratch biscuits in North GA. For guided fishing trips on Lakes Chatuge, Apalachia, Hiwassee, or Nottely, or questions about the bait shop, call me, Darren Hughes, at Hughes General Store. And whether you’re a seasoned angler or just starting out, give Chatuge a shot for some of the best spotted bass and hybrids in the area. Good luck, and get hooked!