Lake Chatuge

by Eric Welch

Water temperature: 81 degrees, lake level: 2.5 below full pool, clarity: clear.

The lake is starting to drop some and the cooler nights have helped the water temps drop. The bass are still scattered, but we’ve started seeing some topwater action the first couple hours in the morning.

The spotted bass have been mixed in with the hybrids and have been feeding in pockets on the main body. The baits I’m using are a 90 series Whopper Plopper and a Strike King Sexy Dawg. When the fish calm down breaking and are waiting on the schools of bait to regroup, try throwing a 4.5″ to 5.5″ Sexy Spoon and a Silver Buddy. You can also catch these fish that are suspending waiting on baitfish with a Strike King Rage Swimmer on a 3/16 jig head just swimming it around. I will start working points with access to deep water with a dropshot with a 4.5″ Roboworm and shaky head with a Strike King 6.5″ finesse worm. There has also been some fish hanging around docks, so try a jig or a Strike King Ocho wacky rigged with a nail weight in the head. The topwater bite should get real good this month with cooler nights.

Give Welch’s Guide Service a call. We’re your #1 guide service and we’ve been doing it since 2001. Good luck!