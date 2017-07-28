Lake Chatuge

by Eric Welch

Water temperature: 80-82 degrees, lake level: 1 feet above full pool, water clarity: clear.

We’ve been getting plenty of rain the past three weeks and the lake is still a foot above full pool. There has been some fish starting to break early in the mornings around flats and backs of pockets. They are feeding on this year’s herring fry. When you catch a spotted bass, he will have a mouth full of these little fry that are only around 3/4 of an inch long.

For topwater I’m throwing is a Strike King Sexy Dawg Jr or a 65 Sammy. The drop-shot and shaky head bite is picking up around docks and long points, and there is also a jig bite around laydowns.

The fishing should start improving after this full moon. Give us a call for a great summer trip!