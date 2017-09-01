Lake Chatuge

by Eric Welch

Water temperature: 83 degrees, lake level: 1.5 feet below full pool, water clarity: clear.

The bass fishing has been fair. The topwater bite has still been scattered. They have just not been pushing the bait around like they did this time last year. In the first couple hours I’m throwing topwater, and the baits I’ve been using have been a Strike King Sexy Dawg Jr., Whopper Plopper and a Zoom weighted Fluke Jr. Most of the breaking action has been in the mouths of creeks and the backs of pockets.

Once the sun gets up, the bass are going deep. Fish way off the long main-lake points in 25 to 40 feet with a drop shot or Texas rig. Also fish a shaky head around lay downs. Try dragging a jig around deep road beds and submerged creek beds. You are going to mark a lot of fish on your electronics, but getting them to bite has been the real trick. There has been some better fish being caught around deep docks with a shaky head and a jig.

If you get a good windy day, throw a spinnerbait around laydowns, and Texas rig around deep rocky banks. The fishing should start getting better this month with the lake level lower.

Give us a call for a great day on the lake.