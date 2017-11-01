Lake Chatuge

by Eric Welch

Water temperature: 75-76 degrees, lake level: 4.5 feet below full pool, water clarity: clear.

The bass are breaking first thing in the mornings. I’m targeting main-lake flats and pockets that are shallow but have access to deep water. I’m throwing a Fish Head Spin, a Strike King Sexy Dawg, a Zara Spook, Whopper Plopper and a fluke. After the morning topwater bite, I start fishing laydowns, drops and bluff banks with a drop shot, shaky head and jig. There is also a dock bite starting with a fluke and a drop shot.

We’re marking a lot of fish on the fish finder. You just got to work to get them to bite. If you have a windy day, throw a white spinnerbait and a crankbait in a shad pattern. We’re hoping for some cooler weather as this will help the topwater bite and help the bass to start bunching up and feeding for the winter ahead. Give us a call for a great fall trip.