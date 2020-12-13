Lake Chatuge – December Hybrids and Bass

By Darren Hughes

The cold weather is finally here, but don’t be a fair-weather angler. December and the winter months on Lake Chatuge are off the hook, so throw on some thermals and hit the water for some of the best bass and hybrid fishing in Western North Carolina. Remember, all of our December half-day trips and Christmas gift certificates are only $250. That’s a saving of $100! Check out our Facebook page and www.bigolfish.com for more info. Our gift certificates are a perfect gift for that angler on your list.

Water temperatures are currently in the low 60’s, and the water level is down 7 feet. Water clarity is clear throughout the lake and slightly stained in the backs of creeks.

Spotted bass are still schooled up throughout the lake and we are absolutely slaying them! We’ve had a fantastic top-water bite and down line bite in the mornings. Check shallow humps and areas from 15-30 ft. deep. Watch for these fish to bust the water as they chase up bait then cast into them. Poppers, spooks, spoons, and, of course, live bait have been working great on catching these spots. Also, don’t forget to target your points and brush piles. Some excellent largemouth and spots have been caught lately off rocky points and around brush.

Now that water temps have fallen, the hybrids are on the move. These guys are heading towards the creeks and rivers and are moving up in the water column. Early morning top water has been great on Red Fins and Zara Spooks. The same rule of thumb applies for the spotted bass—search around shallow areas and watch for fish chasing up bait. Trolling free-lines with live bait and planer boards should work fine as well. We’ve also been doing awesome with a downline on some big hybrids still schooled up deep in the mouths of creeks. Several fish from the 8-10-pound range have been boated with us lately. Live blueback herring remains your best bet to catch these fish.

December fishing on Lake Chatuge is always an exciting month. The bigger fish start feeding more aggressively, and for us, it’s a great time of year for some great top-water action. So bundle up and give us a call. We are Lake Chatuge’s premier fishing charter service, but we also do striper fishing trips on Lake Hiwassee and Lake Nottely. Come get your fish on with Big OL’ Fish Guiding Service!

Darren Hughes is the owner of Hughes General Store & Bait Shop, a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team and a guide for Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Look him up at www.bigolfish.com or give him a call at (706) 745-6569 or (828) 361-2021.