Lake Chatuge Hybrids

By Darren Hughes

September was an insane month out here! These hybrids and spots have been biting everywhere on the lake and we’ve been absolutely wearing them out. October should remain about the same. Its definitely one of the best fisheries in the North Georgia and Western North Carolina Mountains and October is a perfect time to come get your fish on!

Currently, Lake Chatuge is 3 feet below full pool. Water temps are in the low 80s, and water clarity is clear throughout the lake.

Hybrid and spotted bass fishing remains great. The fish are still schooling in large numbers. Our average trips are still consisting of 30 to 40 fish. Most of our hybrids are averaging 5-10 pounds. These are some of Lake Chatuge’s hardest-fighting fish, and we’re having a blast wearing them out. The spotted bass bite is on fire as well and we’ve been loading the boat with these feisty fish. The early morning and mid-afternoon bite has been prime for both fish. Look for schools of fish along the main channel and off points. Down lining live blueback herring has been the best technique. Search out your areas and watch your electronics. When you mark fish, drop your lines. Fish will be slightly shallower in the early morning hours and will move to deeper water by mid-morning. Top-water bite has picked up considerably and you can find fish busting everywhere. When these fish start busting on bait, it’s always a good idea to have a plug, spook, or red fin at the ready.

October fishing on Lake Chatuge is always exciting. Remember, live bait on this lake can be the difference between a successful day of fishing and a horrid one.

