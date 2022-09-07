Lake Chatuge Hybrids

By Darren Hughes

If you’re looking for that late summer fishing trip, then look no future. Lake Chatuge is one of the best fishing destinations for hard fighting hybrids and huge spotted bass. This beautiful mountain lake is located in the North Georgia Mountains and is only about 2 hours north of Atlanta. There’s plenty of accommodations and oh, did I mention the fishing is insanely awesome! September is historically a great month for hybrid fishing on Lake Chatuge and it’s looking like this year is going to be even better! If you’re looking for an action-packed morning of fishing, give us a call. We are Lake Chatuges #1 guide service for loads of trophy hybrids and spotted bass.

Hybrid fishing is wicked good! The fish are still schooling in large numbers, and we are catching some big quantities. Our average trips are consisting of 20 to 30 fish in just a few hours. Most of our hybrids are averaging 5-10 pounds. These are some of Lake Chatuge’s hardest-fighting fish, and we’re having a blast wearing them out. The early morning and mid-afternoon bite has been prime. Look for schools of fish along the main channel and off points. Down lining live blueback herring has been the best technique. Search out your areas and watch your electronics. When you mark fish, drop your lines. Fish will be slightly shallower in the early morning hours and will move to deeper water by mid-morning. Top-water bite has slowed down considerably but you can still find a few busting. When these fish start busting on bait, it’s always a good idea to have a plug, spook, or red fin at the ready.

The spotted bass bite is also off the hook! Using the same techniques we do for catching those schooling hybrids, we’ve been killing it with the bass. We’ve been catching at least 20 or so spots every morning. These aren’t small spots either. Just this morning we had several fish 5 to 7 pounds and probably average 3 to 4 pounds. Huge spotted bass!

August is a fantastic month for catching a lot of trophy hybrids and spots on this North Georgia lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1-rated guide service put you on some of Lake Chatuge’s best trophy hybrids during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are Murphy, NC’s and Blairsville Georgia’s premier full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lakes Hiwassee and Nottely, and Lake Blue Ridge in Blue Ridge, GA. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!

Darren Hughes is a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team and a guide for Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Look him up at www.bigolfish.com or give him a call at (706) 745-6569 or (828) 361-2021.