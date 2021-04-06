Lake Chatuge Hybrids and Spotted Bass

By Darren Hughes

If one thing could be said about April fishing on Lake Chatuge, it’s that April most certainly kicks off the start of some amazing fishing patterns. From explosive top water bites to monster schools of hybrid bass under the boat and everything in between. April most definitely gets it all going! It’s absolutely time to get on this beautiful Western North Carolina/North Georgia reservoir and experience the fishing trip of a lifetime. There’s no better way to do that than booking a trip with the area’s top-rated fishing guide service, Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. We are Lake Chatuge’s premier charter service and will put you on those trophy spots and hybrids.

The hybrid bass bite lately has been off the hook! We’ve been wearing out some nice 7 to 10 pound fish in good numbers for early spring. The hybrids are currently staging in their spawning areas in the backs of creeks and feeding on small bait. This should continue through the next month or so. Early morning planer boards and free lines will work the best. As the sun really comes out, the fish are moving to slightly deeper water and hitting on our down lines. Live bait is key here to catching some quality fish, but don’t hesitate to cast a spook or a Red Fin, especially when theses hybrids are busting top-water and trust me…. We have been killing it on some ultra-lite tackle lately.

Our spotted bass bite has also been insane. We are averaging anywhere from 30 to 40 fish a trip out here. Lake Chatuge offers the best spotted bass fishing in Western North Carolina, and I highly recommend booking a trip with us to experience this super exciting fishing thrill. These big spots are stacking up on shallow points, humps and flats all over the lake and preparing for the spawn. Look for these fish in the 10-30 foot range. The early morning bite has been okay, but it really fires up once the sun comes up. The late afternoon bite has also been pretty productive. Once you find these fish, they are hitting just about anything you can cast at them. Jerkbaits and crankbaits have been working great, but as always, our super lively blueback herring are the biggest producers for some huge spots.

April is a fantastic month for catching a lot of trophy hybrids and spots on Lake Chatuge. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1-rated guide service put you on some of best trophy fish during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are Murphy, North Carolina’s and Blairsville, Georgia’s premier full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lakes Hiwassee, Lake Nottely and Lake Blue Ridge in Blue Ridge, Georgia. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on.

Darren Hughes is the owner of Hughes General Store & Bait Shop, a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team and a guide for Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Look him up at www.bigolfish.com or give him a call at (706) 745-6569 or (828) 361-2021.