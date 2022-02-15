Lake Escapes – Italian Carp Fishing

This long, lean, fighting machine kickstarted a true winter red-letter session for me. After arriving just before dark, I did a lap of the lake. It was like a millpond, not a breathe of wind. This enabled me to scan the water and eventually I found some bubblers. A decent show shortly followed and my mind was easily made up.
I knew a few spots already and soon had hook baits consisting of @ccmooreuk Live wafters over some offerings comprising maggots, casters, crumb and crushed hemp. I’d also added in some @carpparticlesuk snail shell , a little product I’ve been playing around with.
A take didn’t ensue until first light, when the rod ripped into life and I landed this powerful 30lb mirror. Check out the unique black spot on its flank.
Components Used
________________
@kordaofficial
Size 4 Kurv Shank
IQ2 20lb
Spinner Ring Swivel
Shrink Tube
Lead Clip & Rubber
Dark Matter Tubing
Putty
Micro Hook Swivel
@ccmooreuk Northern Special
Live System
@willy_worms Maggots & Casters
@carpparticlesuk Crushed Hemp & Snail Shell