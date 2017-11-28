Lake Eufaula

by Capt Sam Williams

Water temperature: mid 60’s, water level: 187.33 msl, water clarity: stained to clear.

The river is dropping and scattering the fish. The tournament fishermen are working hard to catch a good limit. Small bass are plentiful and fun to catch. The trash piles are holding bass. Crankbaits and Carolina rigs are working. Jigs are a good choice as well. The shallow bass are still working the bank lines and are hitting soft plastics. The pad cover is dying back but frogs, and spinnerbaits or buzzbaits will work early and late.

Crappie are in the trash piles in 10 to 20 feet. Jigs tipped with minnows are getting a good mess. Trolling is picking up and working the creek drops are getting a bite now and then. When the cool weather settles in, the trolling will pick up.

Cats are doing well. Jugs with cut bait will keep you busy and put a great meal on the table.

Enjoy your time on the lake. With hunting season now in, you will not be crowded. Be safe on the water and enjoy what God has given us.

God Bless & Good Fishn’