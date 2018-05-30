Lake Eufaula

by Capt Sam Williams

Water temperature: low 70’s, water level: 187.94 msl, water clarity: heavy stain

Bass are still holding tight to shallow cover. Blade baits and frogs over the top are producing. When the sun gets high, work tight to the edge of the cover and let the bait sit before moving it. Shaky head trick worms and wacky rigged trick worms are working. Chatter baits are a good bait also. Deep cover and trash piles are holding fish for the deep fishermen.

Crappie, bluegill and shellcrackers are holding close also. We have been catching all three working 1/16 and 3/32 ounce jigs with different colored bodies. Slow retrieve is working. There are also bedding shellcrackers on the flats. Wigglers are the bait there. You can locate these areas by the smell.

Catfish are beginning to load up with roe and will be under the pads soon. Cut bait on jugs or trot lines are getting a good mess for the table.

The days are getting hotter, so be sure and keep plenty of water and sunscreen while out. Be safe and wear your PFD. We do not need any more tragedies this year.

Please visit www.alabamachildrensclassic.org and sign up for our 18th annual tournament June 2. We have partnered with Darby’s Warrior support to help our post 9/11 wounded warriors and emotionally wounded heroes. Help us reach our goal of 200 boats this year. The children and soldiers need your help.

God Bless & Good Fishn’.