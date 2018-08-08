Lake Eufaula

by Capt Sam Williams

Water temperature: upper 80’s, level: 189.49, clarity: slight stain to clear.

The water remains near full pool, and the baitfish and bass are holding under the cover. The frog bite is holding well up into the day. Shallow cranks along the edge are a good choice when the frog bite slows down. Spinnerbaits and buzzbaits work also. Carolina rigged big soft plastics and deep crankbaits are working on the deep cover.

Bream are eating crickets and pink worms. Crappie are holding near bridge pilings and on deep structure and fish attractors. Catfish on jugs with cut bait are a lot of fun to stay busy on a hot day.

Stay hydrated and use plenty of sun screen. Enjoy time with your family on the water before school begins, and the memories will last for generations. God Bless and Good Fishn’.