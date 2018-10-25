Lake Eufaula

by Capt Sam Williams

Water temperature: mid 70’s, water level: 189.17 msl, clarity: stained to muddy.

The cooler water is moving the fish shallow longer as they feed on the bait under pad cover and shore cover. Topwater frogs, blade baits and topwater poppers are doing well. Chatterbaits and lipless crankbaits worked on the edges of the cover will work when the topwater bite slows. Deep trash piles and structure will work with crankbaits and Carolina rigs.

Crappie are holding on structure and man-made attractors in 12 to 16 feet. Minnows and jigs are the trick. Catfish are feeding on cut bait and crawlers. Panfish are still eating crickets and red worms.

God Bless and good fishing!