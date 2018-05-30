By Steve McCorkle “Colonel”

Spring and summer have finally arrived. The water temperatures are in the lower 70’s and will continue to move into the mid 70’s into June. The water is mostly clear and water level seems to be steady round full pool.

The bass have moved off the bed and now are either shallow near cover or moving into deeper water. There are several patterns that will work during the month of June. For the shallow bass, the best baits will be a trick worm, Texas rig worm, mop jig, or jerk bait. Bass will be around docks and other shallow structure, and at night will be around docks with lights. Bass can also be caught near weed beds and hydrilla on the shallow flats using a buzzbait, frog, or trick worm, especially very early in the morning or late in the evening. Bass will also be deep on ledges and points and can be caught using Carolina rig worm, hair jig or crankbait.

Shoal bass can also be caught up in the shoals at the north end of Lake Harding using a small Texas Rig worm, swimbait, Red Fish Magic, and buzzbaits. Additionally, the small lakes above Lake Harding such as Langdale Lake or Crow Hop Lake are good for shoal bass. Fishing these lakes requires a small boat or kayak. For the most part shoal bass do not get as big as largemouth bass, but they fight well for their size.

Crappie have moved out of the shallows and are now in deeper water. Your best bet is to fish under the Long Bridge at night with lights or around docks with deep water structure and lights with minnows being the best bait.

Striped bass are not schooling as they were when the water was in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, but are now in deeper water or up in the shoals this time of year. Most stripes are located deep, but can be caught on flats near deep water early in the morning and late in the evening. Best baits are spinnerbaits and crankbaits, and of course, big live shad work great.

Sunfish are shallow and are usually on bed during the full moon, so target shallow water with cover, and you should catch these fish in good numbers. The best baits are live crickets, red worms, small Beetle Spins and flies using a fly rod.

Yes, there are alligators on Lake Harding. Some of them are getting pretty big. For the most part they will not bother you if you do not bother them. DO NOT FEED THEM! Avoid them and let them be.

Just remember that summer brings out more boats, so be careful on the water.