Lake Hartwell

by Preston Harden

Water level is 7 feet below full pool and the water temperature is about 74°.

November can be tricky. It is a transition month as the lake turns over in November. Fish are on the move looking for better water quality. Turnover happens as the water cools quickly. It is worse after a cold snap and gets better as the air temperature stabilizes. During turnover, deep water comes to the surface and surface water goes deep. It does not mix. This process causes oxygen depletion and a bad pH balance. Characteristics include brown and foamy water that smells like rotting leaves. Turnover starts in the shallow upper lake areas and moves down lake. The creeks and upper lake complete turnover first and that’s where the fish migrate to.

Fishing can be good if you can get on top of the fish. Look for greener water and avoid brown water. By late month fish will change from eating herring to eating threadfin shad. Get ready for December as the fish will feed better and the turnover will be complete.