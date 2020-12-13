Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast December 2020

By Preston Harden

Water Temp. – 65, Water Level – full pool

December fishing should be great. Water turnover should be complete by December. After the turnover, the water gets a pretty green color and the fish go on a feeding frenzy. The best days will be before a front, when it gets calm and cloudy. The worst days will be after a front, when the sun gets bright and the wind blows hard.

Hybrids and stripers move up lake and into the major creeks by December. They move shallow and chase bait on the banks and on the surface. A bucktail jig, and a small fluke that imitates a small shad, work well. Fly fishing becomes viable with a small clouser on a sinking line. Live blueback herring can put lots of fish in the boat. Down lines work on a bright sunny mid-day and no weight, free lines work early and late day. Free lined herring works all day on cloudy days.

Largemouth and spotted bass also feed hard preparing for winter. They know that the water is cooling fast. When the water dips into the 40s, their metabolism will slow and they will also feed less. This usually happens in January.

