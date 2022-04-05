Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast for April 2022

By Preston Harden

Water Temp. – 59, water level-full pool

Water Clarity – clear in main lake, stained in backs of creeks

Fish are moving shallow and preparing to spawn. Fishing gets easier as so many fish are up shallow. Lots of hybrids and stripers make a spawning run up the main rivers but many will stay down-lake and drop their eggs in shallow water. Largemouth and spotted bass will make beds in shallow water throughout the lake. This behavior goes on throughout the month, as they don’t all spawn at the same time. So, the key here is to fish shallow.

In March, I fish the afternoons as the water warms through the day and fish move up shallow later in the day. When we move into April, the mornings become as good as the afternoons. By mid April, the mornings become better. But the fish can be shallow and active all day.

For hybrids and stripers, live blue back herring on free lines make fishing easy. Especially around main points, shoals, and other ambush locations.

Crappie fishing peaks as they spawn around wood, rocks, and other shallow structure.

Whatever your target species, look shallow in April.

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service / 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.com