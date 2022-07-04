Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast for July 2022

By Preston Harden

Water level- 1 ft. Above Full Pool

Water temp.-84 Degrees

Water clarity- Clear

As we enter July, the transition to the summer pattern is almost complete. The hybrids and stripers have moved out of the creeks and upper lake and migrated to the main lake. The largemouth and spotted bass have left the banks and moved to deeper brush piles. Crappie have also moved to deeper structure. Electronics become very important to find fish in deeper water. Look for hybrids and stripers from mid lake to the dam. If you locate a school, drop a lively blue back herring on a Carolina Rig to the depth of the fish and hang on. A big spoon or a big jig and swim bait will also work.

Look for bass around brush piles 15 to 30 ft. deep and drop a shakey head or a drop shot on top of them. I always have a top water plug ready for surface activity. My favorite is a lucky craft sammy in color ghost minnow. Crappie move out of the shallow creeks to brush piles 20 to 30 ft. deep. Crappie minnows on a slip float or a 1/16 oz. Jig head and a soft plastic will catch crappie.

The weather is hot this time of year and lots of people quit fishing. That does not mean the fish quit feeding. Just follow the fish to their summer locations.

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service / 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.com