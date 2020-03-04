Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast for March 2020

By Preston Harden

As of mid February, the water temperature is 51 degrees and the water level is 4 feet over full pool.

As I sit here listening to the rain, I am looking forward to March. March is one of my favorite months of the year. The water will start to warm and the fish will move shallow to the warmer water. I like to start later and fish later. The warm days will warm the water and the best action will be late afternoon till dark. I look for fish on windblown banks in the major creeks. I like to throw small jigs with a small fluke to imitate a threadfin shad. I am fishing like a bass angler but I expect to catch not only large mouth and spotted bass, but also striped bass and hybrids. Big striped bass are also caught by pulling big baits such as trout and gizzard shad on free lines and planer boards in the backs of creeks.

Bass fishing turns on in March, as they will be shallow and more active. Crappie will also move shallower and move farther back in the creeks in preparation to spawn.

In summary, March is the best month to fish artificials in shallow water.

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service / 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.net