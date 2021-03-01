Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast for March 2021

By Preston Harden

Water Level: 3 ft. Below full pool. Water Temp: 50 degrees.

March is one of my favorite months to fish. I love to fish small artificials and catch big fish. I fish small bucktail jigs and flukes and fish shallow like a bass angler. But I am looking for a fish that can rip the drag, unlike a bass. This is finesse fishing and not so easy. You have to slow down the presentation. You have to put the jig where the fish are. Concentrate on wind blown banks. Don’t start early and fish late. The water warms on a warm day and the fish move shallow later in the day. Expect to catch stripers, hybrids, largemouth bass and spotted bass.

Crappie become more aggressive by March and move farther back in the creeks. I start shooting docks more than fishing jigs vertically. I am still looking for crappie in the shade of docks and bridges. I will upsize my jig from 1/32 oz. to 1/16 oz. By late March, I will start looking for crappie around structure as they prepare to spawn. They like to attach their eggs to wood, rock, stick-ups, and other structures.

March is a great month to fish artificials, so if you like to cast small jigs and catch big fish, get ready.

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service / 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.com.