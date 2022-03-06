Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast for March 2022

By Preston Harden

Water Temp – 53º

Water Level – 1 ft. below full pool Water Clarity – clear

March is my favorite month of the year. As the water starts to warm, all game fish move shallow. The best time to fish is afternoons. As the water warms through the day, fish move to the bank. The best banks are the wind-blown banks. I concentrate on the points and pockets.

This time of year, you can catch lots of big fish shallow casting small shad imitations. I am not looking for schooling fish. I am casting to where I think they should be. I throw a small jig and fluke, or a buck tail jig and fluke. The fish are not ready to eat a Herring till the water warms later in the month. When the water warms to the mid 50s, I will use a larger jig and fluke and live herring, free-lined. We will catch largemouth and spotted bass. We will also catch hybrids and stripers. So, if you like to cast like a bass angler and catch big fish on light tackle, now is the time. Sleep late and fish till dark!

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service / 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.com