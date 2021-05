By Preston Harden

Water level – Full Pool. Water Temp. – 68.

May is a great month to fish on Lake Hartwell. Most game fish have completed their spawn. They are hungry after the rigors of the annual spawn. Fish are still very shallow, especially early mornings. Hybrids and stripers drop out to deeper water by late mornings but the bass will stay shallow all day. The herring spawn in May around shallow points. When you find the herring, you will find the fish.