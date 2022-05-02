Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast for May 2022

By Preston Harden

Water level – full

Water temp. – 65

Fish are shallow and eating. May is the most consistent and reliable month of the year. Most game fish have spawned and are hungry. Early mornings are the best time to find feeding fish. Hybrids and stripers are in their spring pattern. They are spread out mostly up the lake and in the major creeks. They are feeding on shad and blue back herring. Pulling a lively herring with no weight will get slammed by any nearby hybrid or striper. Large mouth and spotted bass will also eat the herring. Herring imitations like a buck tail jig and fluke will get bit. Stay shallow all month for all game fish. Try to fish early or late or all day when it’s cloudy.

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service / 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.com