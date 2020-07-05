Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast July 2020

By Preston Harden

As of 6-11 20 – Water temp.-84 degrees, Water level- full pool

July can be hot. The fishing in Lake Hartwell can be hotter. July means looking deeper and farther down the lake for stripers and hybrids. Most bass, especially spotted bass, move off the bank to brush and structure in deeper water.

Look for stripers and hybrids from mid-lake to the dam. In June, the thermocline forms in the creeks and up the river arms. The stripers and hybrids migrate down lake looking for cool oxygenated water. They group up in big schools. A good sonar unit is important to find the schools in deep water. They will eat a lively herring lowered to right above the fish. Artificials that will work include a big spoon or a 1 oz. Jig and a 5 inch swim bait.

The spotted bass also group up on offshore structure. There are not many largemouth left in the main lake as spots have taken over. The largemouth bass get pushed to the backs of creeks in shallow water. The spots rule the main lake. I like the spots because they are easy to catch and are good to eat. They fight better than largemouth bass. Bass tournament anglers like to catch largemouth bass because they get bigger.

