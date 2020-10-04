Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast for October 2020

By Preston Harden

Water temp. – low 80s

water level – full pool

Fishing has been tough. Hot water and a thermocline to the dam has been tough on most game fish. Hybrids and striper fishing has been slow with bait, but good with power reeling and trolling. There is a difference between seeing loads of fish on the sonar and catching them. Power reeling and trolling get the reaction strike that you cannot mimic with live bait. I think the big problem has been too much rain. Less rain would help the water quality.

Cooling water temps as we move into fall should have a positive affect on the fishing. I will have a Lucky Craft Sammy in ghost minnow ready for the top water bite that gets going in October.

Bass fishing has been tough. They will become more active with the cooler weather of fall. They will move back to shallower water. Unlike spring, fall usually sees no crowds, beautiful fall colors and active shallow fish.

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service / 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.com