Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast

By Preston Harden

Water Level – Full Pool

Water temp. – 87 Degrees

Water Clarity – Clear

July fishing for hybrids and stripers has been very good with large schools feeding good early mornings. As we go into August, I will limit my search to the lower lake in deep water, The time of day is not as important as it was earlier in the year. Sometimes the afternoon bite is better. The water usually is released from the dam in the afternoons. This water movement gets fish more active. Live herring work great. Power reeling with a big spoon or a big swim bait catch plenty of fish. Reeling a big artificial thru the school will trigger a reaction strike. Hopefully, we won’t get the huge rains of the last few years. I will be looking for the larger fish deeper than 80 feet deep.

The bass move deeper also. I look for bass around 20 to 30 feet deep. Brush piles on humps or long points can hold big schools of spots as the summer progresses. They group up like hybrids and stripers. The schools get larger as the summer progresses. Trust your electronics to show you the deep fish.

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service / 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.com